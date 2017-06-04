Beautiful views and a beautiful home at Corraphort , Co Leitrim

Gallagher Auctioneers, Carrick-on-Shannon are offering a three-bedroomed dormer bungalow which is situated at Corraphort about 6km from Ballinamore.

It is set on a large site which has been transformed with loving care over the years into beautiful mature gardens in which you can relax, dine-out and enjoy the stunning views over Corraphort Lake.

The house itself is bright and airy, tastefully decorated and well laid out with the large living room interconnected with the dining/kitchen and sun-room.

There are two fine marble fireplaces (one open and one stove) with oil fired central heating.

With a choice of fuels and a C3 energy rating, this house should always be warm.

Upstairs there are three good-sized bedrooms, one en-suite with a walk-in wardrobe while the family bathroom features a jacuzzi bath.

Completing the sense of assurance and comfort, the floors are tile or wood throughout. A detached garage and a solidly constructed garden shed provide more storage space than any family should need. A fine house for any family, but it is the views, the tranquillity and the gardens that will appeal to the buyers of this property.

Further details are available at Gallagher Auctioneers office, Carrick-on-Shannon and on their new interactive window display which together with their websites are available 24/7.

For more information contact Gallagher Auctioneers, Landmark Court, Dublin Rd, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, phone: (071) 962 1000.