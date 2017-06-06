What's not to love above this stunning Co Leitrim property?

The stunning property is located at Finnor, a short (9km) drive from Carrick-on-Shannon on a large site with elevated views over Canbo Lough.

This large house (278 m2) enjoys a C1 energy rating and was designed very much around the views and for entertaining at home.

This property offers luxury, space, privacy, natural light and beautiful elevated views to the discerning purchaser.

The large site (1.3 acres) offers potential for a kitchen garden, orchard and tennis court while the property also enjoys private access to Canbo Lough (within view of the house). The rear door provides direct access to the utility room, a wet room and sauna.

The large spacious and well equipped kitchen, together with direct connectivity to the dining area, sitting room and full-width raised patio make it an ideal venue for family or business entertainment.

The house is finished to a very high standard throughout - porcelain tiles or solid-timber floors, fully- tiled sauna, wet room, en-suites and family bathroom.

Features include surround-sound upstairs and downstairs, centralised vacuum system, oil-fired heating with radiators and an open fire with signature marble fire-place. A C1 energy rating underpins the feeling of brightness and warmth one experiences on entering the property.

A large detached garage (36m2) provides generous storage space while the private water supply would suggest that water rates will not be a burden in the future.

Accommodation downstairs includes - cathedral entrance hall with stylish chandelier, study, sitting- room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, sauna and wet room.

Upstairs accommodates four bedrooms - the master of which features ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and balcony. The second bedroom also has an en-suite and separate balcony, while there are also two other bedrooms and a family bathroom.

