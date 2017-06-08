Deceptively spacious starter home in Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

This deceptively spacious three-bedroom semi-detached property (circa 115 sq.m.) in Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim comes to market ready for immediate occupation.

Located in the picturesque waterside village this 3-storey property is ideally suited for use as a starter or holiday home.

It is only a 15 min drive from the larger town of Carrick-on-Shannon and approximately two hours commute from Dublin.

The property can be sold with vacant possession or with tenant in occupation if required.

Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room with stove, a good sized kitchen with patio doors to the garden, toilet, three bathrooms and three bedrooms.

Viewing strictly by appointment only with Gordon Hughes Property, Ballinamore the sole selling agent.

The AMV is €79,500.

For more information contact Gordon Hughes Property on 071 964 5555.