Old world charm is alive and well in this Roscommon cottage

Nestled above the banks of Kilglass Lough, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, is this charming two-bedroom cottage on 3.65 acres.

Hidden at the end of a cul-de-sac this property has been a much loved holiday home for the past 30 years and is now looking for some new energy and company.

The property has single glazed timber sash windows, a stove in the living room, a galley style kitchen, two bedrooms, a good bathroom and large adjoining sheds, one of which houses a sauna - yes you read that right, a sauna!

The current owners have added a staircase to a bedroom for access into attic and there is an additional 45 sq m for storage upstairs which could be converted to bedrooms subject to Planning Permission.

Outside there are wonderful mature gardens, a boat house and plenty of room to enjoy the gorgeous views.

The guide price is €99,900 and viewing of this cottage is a must.

Contact selling agents: REA Brady. Tel: 071 9622444