Stylish Silage hits Leitrim

If you have been travelling around the Drumshanbo area you will, no doubt, have seen the many bales of silage that have been entered into An Tostal's Stylish Silage competition.

People still have until Saturday afternoon to enter their own unique bales and they can contact Hugh James to let him know their bale is ready. So let you imagination run wild and enter.

There is a judging panel in place who will decide the winner.