GALLERY: Crowds out in force for Leitrim's first match of 2017

Fans were out in force last Sunday in Philly McGuinness Park for the first Senior Inter-county action of the year and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture the best images from the day.

Leitrim overcame a weak Galway Mayo IT side 5-20 to 2-10 and will face Galway in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin Ballinamore on Sunday, January 15, at 2pm in the second round of the FBD Insurance Connacht League.