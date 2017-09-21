GAA
Delight for Leitrim Gaels after Quarter-Final replay victory - GALLERY
Leitrim Gaels qualified for their first ever Fox Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals when they defeated favourites Fenagh St. Caillin's in last Saturday's Quarter-Final replay in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the, on and off the field, from the 2-9 to 0-9 victory that sets up Leitrim Gaels for a semi-final clash with Drumkeerin next Sunday in Ballinamore.
