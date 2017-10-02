Shannon Gaels GAA Club celebrate victory in Roscommon's Tansey Cup Final

Shannon Gaels of Roscommon had a successful weekend when they won the Tansey Cup for the Roscommon ACL Division 3, beating St. Aidan’s 1-15 to 1-7 in the Final in Ballyforan last Saturday.

The win finished off what has been a good year for Shannon Gaels club with a young intermediate team.

In the pictures, Captain Conor Leydon is presented with the Tansey Cup in the first picture, the second picture is of the team and management, the third picture is of the Shannon Gaels team celebrating with fans and family members while the final picture shows the Shannon Gaels management team of, from left, Larry O'Beirne, Aidan Filan, Tony Devlin & Joe O'Dowd with the Cup.