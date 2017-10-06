GAA Connacht Gold Senior Championship Semi-Final
Check in with the Glencar/Manorhamilton and Mohill camps ahead of Sunday's County Final - GALLERY
In the lead-up to Sunday's Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final, the Observer visited both the Glencar/Manorhamilton and Mohill camps with photographers Willie Donnellan and Therese Foy taking the pictures.
SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR MORE STORIES AND INTERVIEWS AHEAD OF NEXT SUNDAY'S LEITRIM SENIOR AND INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS.
