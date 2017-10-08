GALLERY: Spectacular aerial shots of Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on County Final day

With huge excitement and a 3,000 plus crowd, space was at a premium in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Sunday when the Leitrim GAA County ground hosted the Connacht Gold Senior and Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship Finals.

But nobody had the sort of view that photographer Mark Kelly was able to have as his drone footage of the entire Pairc Sean complex illustrates.

