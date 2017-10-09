GALLERY: Aughnasheelin celebrate first Fox Monumentals Intermediate Championship victory since 2008

Aughnasheelin fans and players were celebrating on Sunday when they defeated Leitrim Gaels by two points to lift the Fox Monnumentals Intermediate Championship title for the first time since 2008. And Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the celebrations.

