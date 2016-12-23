Loving Christmas in Leitrim - part 1

We had a fantastic response to out Loving Christmas in Leitrim photo competition. The winning picture which appears on the front page of the Leitrim Observer this week was sent in by by Dainius Urniezius from Carrick-on-Shannon and features his three year old son Dominykas all ready for Christmas.

It was taken by family friend Renata Dapsyte. As well as having his photo appear on the front page Dainius also wins a €200 voucher from King and Moffatt Euronics.

www.leitrimobserver.ie will be featuring our winning photos in a four part series.

Keep an eye out on our website.