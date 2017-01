Friends together on first day of 2017. Photo submitted by Annette Goldrick.

The sunlight, the Shannon and a beautiful day for the first day of the New Year. Photo courtesy of Nuala McNulty of Tawnylust Lodge.

Pictured are members of the Guckian and Mulvey families who took part in a Sheemore climb this morning in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland and Motor Neurone disease.

It was all smiles for the whole Quinn family from Jamestown pictured on top of Sheemore, New Years day 2017.

Frank Whitney sent in this beautiful image of Port, Leitrim Village on January 1.

This beautiful image of the first sunset of 2017 in Leitrim was shared with the Leitrim Observer via twitter by Nadine Lorgie Photography (Twitter: @nadinelorgie)

Nuala McNulty, from Tawnylust Lodge, Manorhamilton, took this image during a visit to Carrick-on-Shannon today.

Looking down the boardwalk - another lovely image from Carrick-on-Shannon submitted by Nuala McNulty , Tawnylust Lodge.