Leitrim's Zack impresses on Late Late Show

Carrigallen student Zack Dolan's innovative Happy Homework Hut not only took first prize at the Student Enterprise Awards but also resulted in an appearance last Friday night on the Late late Show. Zack impressed the audience as he explained his idea to host Ryan Tubridy.

On Wednesday 13-year-old Zack won the Best Innovation Award at the National Student Enterprise programme ceremony held in front of more than 500 guests at Croke Park.

This year’s Student Enterprise Programme attracted 22,000 student participants from 620 secondary schools around the country.

Zack who is a first year student at Carrigallen Vocational School has created a simple tool to help students who suffer from ADHD and Aspergers to focus on their homework which is on display in Croke Park for the National Student Enterprise Programme.

The Happy Homework Hut is a foldable, portable cubicle where children and teens can focus on what they’re doing in a distraction free space.

Zack said that he pitched the idea to his local school after making a sample hut using a cardboard box, duct tape and a scissors, and the idea snowballed from there.

Zack who has Aspergers and ADHD found it took him a long time to concentrate and finish his homework, so he decided to create something he himself would find useful.

The entrepreneurial student has now partnered with a Dublin-based printing company to make the huts, and has sold over 180 Happy Homework Huts to schools in the Leitrim area so far.

Congrats Zack.