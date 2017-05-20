So Ant and Dec were here in Co Leitrim for few days.....

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past week, you'll have heard a rumour that two fellas from the telly have been spotted in Co Leitrim.

Ant and Dec have been enjoying a pint or two, visiting towns and villages around the county and kindly posing for numerous pictures with locals.

Here is just a small selection of the images we've been sent in. Now if only we could get the pair of them to do an ad for the county we'd be all set for the tourist season!