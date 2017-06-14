Strong opposition to Lidl move

A crowd of up to 200 voiced their opposition to the proposed move by supermarket giant Lidl from the Co Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon to the Co Leitrim side at a public meeting in The Bush Hotel, last night.There were many speakers on the night but each and every one of those speakers was opposed, in some way, of the development of a new Lidl store on that particular site.

Among the many objections to the proposed move are concerns in respect of a breach of the Council’s own retail guidelines, building on a flood plain, increased traffic congestion in the town where traffic tailbacks are already commonplace, safety issues, the continued sinking of the N4 road, and the aesthetics at the entrance to the town.

The consensus of the meeting was that as many people as possible should submit an objection before the closing date for submissions which is Thursday, June 22.

Forms with the wording of the new planning application were distributed at the meeting and those opposed were asked to fill out the forms, listing their objections, with a fee of €20, and return it as soon as possible to the Planning Office of Leitrim County Council.

Chairman of the meeting, Fintan Cox, told those gathered, that, quite simply, he is against the move. He said it “doesn’t do anything for the town,” it is in “an inappropriate site,” and while it involves 13 jobs, “we’re sacrificing an awful lot for those 13 jobs.”