Picture postcard Co Leitrim property

This picture postcard 3 bedroom property in the Carrigallen are of Co Leitrim (circa 125 sq.m.) comes to market in walk-in-condition throughout.

Located less than 1.5km from the village centre of Carrigallen and all local shops and services, this bungalow is ideally suited for use as a family or retirement home.

Situated on approximately 0.3 acres of landscaped gardens the property boasts a number of features including a Rayburn dual burner cooker and a very generous open plan kitchen/living area space.

The home is located close to all amenities and is just a short distance from a beautiful lake.

Accommodation comprises a porch, living room with an open fireplace, full fitted kitchen and utility room, a family bathroom with jacuzzi bath and 3 bedrooms (1 of which is en-suite).

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent - Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. The AMV for the house is €139,000.

Phone Gordon Hughes Estate Agents for more on (071) 964 5555.