The Coronas live at The Landmark’s Blackmint Bar on Friday, June 23.

DJ Garry Curran of iRadio’s ‘The Lift’, broadcasting an exclusive invite only live gig with The Coronas at The Landmark’s Blackmint Cocktail Bar

Tommy Finan & Fiona Shannon, Landmark Live Event Management Team, Aoife McCormack Marketing Manager, Matthew McDonagh General Manager at the iRadio and Corona’s Live Broadcast from the then ‘secret venue’ – The Landmark’s exclusive party venue, Blackmint Cocktail Bar.

Some of the lucky winners of exclusive tickets to the ‘secret gig’ with The Coronas at The Landmark Hotel.

The Coronas live at The Landmark’s Blackmint Bar on Friday, June 23.

The Coronas live at The Landmark’s Blackmint Bar on Friday, June 23.