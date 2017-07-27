Jimmy's Hall Gallery

Sell-out crowds enjoy world premiere of Abbey Theatre's production Jimmy's Hall in Carrick-on-Shannon

The world premiere of the stage adapation of Ken Loach's film, Jimmy's Hall was held in Carrick-on-Shannon last week with sell-out crowds treated to a wonderful production from the renowned Abbey Theatre.

