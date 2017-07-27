Jimmy's Hall Gallery
Sell-out crowds enjoy world premiere of Abbey Theatre's production Jimmy's Hall in Carrick-on-Shannon
The world premiere of the stage adapation of Ken Loach's film, Jimmy's Hall was held in Carrick-on-Shannon last week with sell-out crowds treated to a wonderful production from the renowned Abbey Theatre.
Did Leitrim Observer photographer Willie Donnellan get your picture last week?
Dublin, get ready. #JimmysHall is coming this Friday. Here's why Leitrim loved it. pic.twitter.com/DnHqD8pTvL— Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) July 25, 2017
Some of Jimmy's Hall cast Sat 22nd premiere who received standing ovations in Leitrim.Included inspirational @DonalOKellyInfo & Paul Laverty pic.twitter.com/qcLb9vHOuh— Dervs (@creevylea) July 23, 2017
The Abbey theatre were magic in Carrick-on-Shannon such energy and brilliance. Jimmy's Hall. pic.twitter.com/g3YX9RE69I— Martin Kenny (@Martin_Kenny) July 22, 2017
Sunday independent. Jimmy's Hall. @AbbeyTheatre. Goodbye Carrack you've been amazing. pic.twitter.com/Xh0qKQSptf— Craig Connolly (@CraigConnolly93) July 23, 2017
Absolutely sensational response to the first showing of Jimmy's Hall in Leitrim tonight, a magic, special night @AbbeyTheatre— Dave Fleming (@flemfest2016) July 20, 2017
