The Institution of The Reverend Linda Frost as Rector of the South Leitrim Group of Parishes by The Right Reverend Ferran Glenfield, Bishop of Kilmore, Elphin & Ardagh, took place in St. Mary's Church, Mohill on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

A reception was held afterwards in the Hunt Hall, Mohill.

Pictured are clergy, family members and friends celebrating the special occasion.