Heritage Week marked enthusiastically in Dromahair

Two celebratory community events took place in Dromahair last weekend to mark the opening of National Heritage Week.



On Saturday morning last, August 19 about thirty people, young and old, joined a special nature walk along the Greenway opposite the old railway station.



Led by ecologist Julien Carlier, who has carried out extensive field research on the topic of greenways as vital ecological corridors, the group paused at points along the recently opened greenway where illustrated information notices were unveiled for the first time.



Brief details about some of the unique natural features such as tree species and habitats are highlighted.



Each notice is stylishly illustrated by Laura McMorrow, a graphic artist living in Manorhamilton.

Julien Carlier drew attention to certain plant and landscape features which had developed especially during the past sixty years since the SLNCR railway was closed in 1957. The walk was enhanced by Fiona Kuehl from the Lough Gill Players, who read extracts from the writings of writer John McGahern highlighting the natural beauty and rich life typical of the Leitrim countryside.



In the afternoon there was a relaxed indoor reunion of old friends attended by interested members of the public including the younger generation at the Depot in Dromahair. Visitors admired and discussed mounted displays of old photographs lent for the occasion by residents with longstanding links to the village and its environs.



Over cups of tea and ‘heritage food’ like home baked scones, boxty and apple tart, people talked about cherished family photographs illustrating buildings, farm work, and village scenes. Copies were made by members of Dromahair Heritage Group for a village archive repository, which they hope to establish in the future.



Amongst the highlights of the day were the two men who hadn’t met socially for 70 years and they chatted happily about village life in the mid-twentieth century.



Vincent Flannery used a television video to pinpoint changes that had occurred in the structure of the village since the early 19th century.



It is hoped to use photos and information gathered at this event in leaflets, brochures and in a future edition of the free community newspaper 'Scéalta Dromahair'.