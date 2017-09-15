108 riders got all revved up for the 8th Annual Mohill Honda 50 Run

The 8th Annual Mohill Honda 50 Run on Sunday, August 27 saw a record number of bikers taking part all for a good caused.



The Run was a great success with a final total of 108 bikers registering.



The total amount raised is €4175.00. The good people of Mohill and surrounding areas came out in droves to see the bikers gather and take off on the run.



The organisers would like to thank a number of people including Gerry Cashin for the use of his forecourt.



We would like to thank all our local volunteers who worked tirelessly. It's wonderful to see how a small community can come together and work hard resulting in a very successful event. Thanks very much to our Sponsors: Dr Arthur Dolan, Packie Joe and Kathleen McGarry, Johnny Rowley, Oliver & Geraldine Gilhooley, Francis and Margaret Foley, Carmel Crossan,Tommy and Betty Murphy, Al & Fran McGuinness. Thanks very much to Padraig McWeeney and Pat the Baker, Granard for the generous sponsorship of all the bread, to Padriag Ellis for sponsorship of the milk, to Tommy & Claire Beirne for the sponsorship of the butter and to Jennifer Logan who sponsored the soup.



Thanks to the local Gardai for providing us with an escort. Thanks to The Order of Malta Carrick-on-Shannon for providing the Medical Back Up on the day. Thanks very much to JP Compton and Paul Beck who were the break down Marshalls. Thanks to the Bikers Marshalls: Liz Heffernan, Thomas Heffernan, Jimmy Clancy and Chris Cronin.



A special big thank you to David Logan and Bernie Ellis for their invaluable help by doing the printing for us.



The proceeds of this year’s Mohill Honda 50 Run was presented to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) and Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund on Tuesday, September 5.

Mohill Resources CLG would like to thank everyone who donated a prize for the Bikers Raffle and Card Draw.



Prizes where sponsored by; Bridie Mc Intyre (Hamper), Ciaran Reidy of Lough Rynn Castle, John Gerard Reynolds of The Kitchen Door, Baxters Centra, C&D Medical Hall, Mick the Barber, Paul and Valerie Beck, Jennifer Logan, Peadar and Linda Flynn, Charles and Cathriona Beirne, Annette and Sylvester Kivlehan, Liam and Majella Higgins, John and Ivy Boddy, Gerry and Mary Mahon, Chris and Annette Cronin, Moran’s Cycles, Drumshanbo and The Monaghan Boys.



Thanks to Ivy Boddy, Rose Keegan and Lourda McGowan for their baking.

A very special prize a pencil drawing by the late Artist Sandra Vernon, was very kindly donated by her daughter Penny Fanning, Thanks so very much Penny!

The draw for the hamper and other prizes took place on the Mohill Big Bingo Night on Monday, August 28.



The Hamper was won by Olivia Scollan. Other prizewinners where: Ciara Dolan, Ciara Gormley, Eileen Creamer, John Campbell, Kathleen Murphy, Jennifer Logan, Lauren Galligan, Peter and Aidan McNiff, Ciara McMorrow, Michael Wall, Patrick Curran, Aoife McIntyre, Kady O'Connor, Gerry O’Reilly and Alice Murphy.



“Thank very much to everyone, your support is greatly appreciated."

By Linda Flynn