Great excitement in Carrick-on-Shannon as the Cannonball Run passes through the town

People lined the roads in Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday as the famous Cannonball Run passed through the town on its way from Sligo to Mullingar.



The ninth Cannonball Run is an annual three-day road trip around Ireland. This year's event was held in aid of Make-A-Wish Ireland.



Make-A-Wish grant the wishes of children aged between 3 and 17 years who are living with life-threatening medical conditions, enriching the human experience with hope, strength and joy.



A wish granted is true magic for the child, providing respite from their normal routine of hospitals, doctors and treatment.



Some 190 supercars passed through the town on Saturday last, revving their engines and treating the crowds with short bursts of speed.



There were some very impressive machines including McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Masseratti, Rolls Royce, Mercedes and more.



It made for a very colourful and noisy spectacle which was enjoyed by young and old!