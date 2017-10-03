Dromahair recalls historic moment 60 years to the day after closure of SLNCR line

A special moment was celebrated in The Clubhouse, Dromahair, on Saturday September 30. At precisely ten past eight in the evening, the sound of the last train to leave the Dromahair station on its ultimate journey, could almost be heard - even though this event happened all of 60 years ago!

About 40 people assembled, and they included former workers, passengers and others interested in the story of the SL&NCR.

They listened, captivated, as Margaret Connolly (herself a Dromahair native) recounted the history of the railway and in particular the hub that was the station – only a short distance from the Club House. Margaret had gathered the names of many of the colourful characters associated with this section of the line.

A very interesting display, that included old photographs, newspaper articles, maps and even an old forged gate, was carefully assembled by Terry Leyden for the occasion.

Gabhann Grúpa Oidhreachta Dhroim Dhá Thiar, buíochas le Margaret as an taighde go léir a dhein sí don oíche spéisialta seo.