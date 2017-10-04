Plaque unveiled in memory of Gardiner sisters from Carrick-on-Shannon who funded Cambridge scholarship

Pictured last Saturday at the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate Mary, Susan and Margaret Gardiner, three sisters from Carrick-on-Shannon who funded a scholarship supporting Irish students attending Cambridge University.

The ladies came from the house that is now Kelly's Supermarket in Summerhill.

Pictured are Charles Lysaght, who unveiled the plaque and who was a recipient of the scholarship in the 1960s, Alyson Gavin, genealogist and graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire, Cathaoirleach, Leitrim County Council, and John Feely, Chairperson of Carrick-on-Shannon & District Historical Society.

More photos from the event next week's Leitrim Observer.