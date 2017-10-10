Commercial property with living accommodation in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon

Countryside Properties offers a unique opportunity to purchase this two storey commercial premises in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon with living accommodation currently operating as a deli and a newsagents.



It is set in a prime location on Main Street, Carrick-on -Shannon, Co. Leitrim making it an excellent trading location.



The property is located on a busy thoroughfare with high volumes of pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Rarely does a property as well presented as this come to the market.



Viewing of the property, totalling 1,830 sq. feet, is highly recommended.



For further information on this property which is valued at €325,000 please contact Countryside Properties at (071) 96 50555 or visit www.countrysideproperties.ie.