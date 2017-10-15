Fr. Maurice McMorrow's Farewell to Ballinaglera Parish

It was with a heavy heart that the people of Ballinaglera parish said goodbye to Fr. Maurice McMorrow last month.

He served the parish for four years with great energy and enthusiasm. His final mass was both a joyful and emotional celebration of his time among us.

A party in Ballinaglera Hall afterwards was hosted by the parish council. Excellent music was provided by The Ferryman with delicious food for all including a specially commissioned cake made by Elizabeth McGovern.

Numerous presentations were made to Fr. Maurice in appreciation of his work and dedication to the people of the parish.

We wish him every happiness in his new Parish of Kinawley-Killesher.