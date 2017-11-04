St Clare's Comprehensive School notes

School Mass

We came together as a whole school community to officially open our year and we celebrated mass together on Tuesday the 24th of October. The theme of the mass was where your treasure is there your heart will be and our wonderful music and readings reflected this. The mass was celebrated by Fr Sexton. The liturgy was greatly enhanced by the music of the school choir accompanied by Mrs Beirne and musicians. Thank you to all the students and staff for their participation and every good wish and blessing for the year ahead. The head boy and girl took the opportunity to address the whole school community and Mr Irwin held a whole school assembly to congratulate students on the achievements over the last number of weeks.



Debating Success

‘The Limits of my language are the limits of my world.’

On Saturday the 14th October, seven members of the debate team headed down to Galway to take part in the Connacht finals of the debating qualifiers. Lorraine Adamoleken, Mairead Clancy, Rachel Conlon, Hannah Johnson, Rosin McManus, Shannon O'Hagan and Amy Burns all debated in three rounds of very complex debating. Their language, knowledge, skill, ability, diplomatic yet authoritative approach and most importantly their words were phenomenal! Out of the 78 pupils in Galway only 20 people could go through to compete in national finals in March. Although, all girls achieved a place in the top 30, again an in incredible result, the three going forward for national finals were Shannon o Hagan, Lorraine Adamoleken and Amy Burns. Shannon O Hagan placed 7th best speaker on the day. Huge congratulations to all of the girls who represented St Clare's in Galway and we wish them every success in their future debates!



Our School Chosen to take part in New Digital Plan Framework

St Clare's Comprehensive School has been selected as one of the 20 Post Primary schools to participate in the trial of the new Digital Learning Framework for schools. The Framework provides a roadmap to help schools manage the transformation of teaching and learning as a result of new digital technologies.



The framework will among other things:

Help schools and individual teachers to plan how to upskill to realise the potential of digital technologies

- Provide for internal and external evaluation of how digital technologies are being embedded across all aspects of school activity

- Support planning in areas like literacy, numeracy and STEM which require a cross-curricular focus.

The results of this trial will help the Department understand what supports will be required by schools and teachers at all levels to embed digital technologies into teaching and learning. The trial will also help refine the Framework so that it can best assist schools to realise the potential of digital technologies.



Once learnings from the trial have been incorporated into the framework, the framework will be refined and fully implemented across all schools and teacher education programs. The resource in its current format is still available to schools not participating in the trial to use as they see fit in the meantime.



There was great interest from schools in participating in this trial, with over 300 schools registering their interest - 139 at post-primary level and 176 at primary level. This indicates the level of commitment among our educators and school leaders to fully embrace digital technologies in teaching and learning. In applying to participate in the trial, schools expressed their reasons for applying, and this was taken in to consideration during the selection process. The recognition at school level of the potential for digital technologies in teaching and learning to improve learner experience and outcome emerged very strongly from that exercise.



Mr Hewston and Ms Gallagher represented the school at the launch of the Framework on Thursday the 26th of October in Croke Park, where they worked very loosely with other schools and their advisor Siobhan O’Sullivan. The Minister for Education Richard Bruton attended the event and made the closing address to all participants.



Speaking at the launch, Minister Bruton said the plan will realise the potential of young people in the new "digital revolution". “Creative thinking and problem-solving skills are critical to our children developing and achieving their potential,” Minister Bruton said.



“In particular, their ability to think critically and develop solutions in the digital world will be vital for their prospects in life. Digital technology is revolutionising our careers.” “We want to ensure that Ireland is well placed to take advantage of the digital revolution which is taking place, and having a transformative effect on our economy, workplace, and lifestyle.”

Cystic Fibrosis

On Wednesday 25th of October, Caroline Heffernan, a CF Ireland Patient Advocate, from Cystic Fibrosis Ireland came from Galway to St. Clare's Comprehensive to provide students with an informative talk on Cystic Fibrosis. A huge thank you to Caroline for the most informative talk. As a token of thanks, 4C and the Student Council joined forces and organised a tea and hot chocolate fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis in the school on Thursday the 26h at break time. The student raised a total of €173 towards this worthy cause.



Volleyball

Senior Girls volleyball team are through to round two of the VAI schools league.



Girls Active

Some action photos of girls active run in conjunction with sports Leitrim Partnership coordinator Ms Bonar and Sports Leader James McDowell.

Basketball

Senior and Junior Cert Boys basketball played Ballinamore this week.