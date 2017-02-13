GALLERY: Carrick Community School denied in All-Ireland Semi-Final

Cheering on Carrick-on-Shannon Community School in last Friday's All-Ireland Schools Basketball Cadet Semi-Finals in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Unfortunately, Naas school Piper's Hill proved too strong on the day, winning 72-60 as one of the Kildare's school players, an Irish international, hit six three pointers.

Carrick, in their third semi-final in three years, kept pace with the Naas team but they eventually pulled away to book their place in the final.

Photographer Ivan Keaney was on hand to capture the action from Tallaght.