GALLERY: Siobhan Murtagh wins National Age Group title

Lough Key Triathlon Club’s Siobhan Murtaghstormed to an excellent fourth place overall and Age Group win at the National Duathlon Championships held in a breezy Clarinbridge last Sunday.

These Championships attracted all the top triathletes and duathletes from all over the country and in a field of 200 in the Senior Race.

Lough Key had some top drawer performances across the board with Murtagh taking the top ranked placing on the day, just missing out on the podium in fourth while Donnacha Holmes, pictured bottom right, was fastest club member home in 1 hr 48 mins for the 7.5km run, 38km cycle & 4.5km run to place 31st in the mens race.

Dympna Kelly managed a top ten finish in the ladies race while also placing second to Murtagh in the Age Group category. Tojo Lazzari was the next highest finisher in 55th overall with Andrew Brennan 93rd overall with Michael Healy 174th overall.

