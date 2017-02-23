Trees down throughout the county

Last night's powerful storm battered County Leitrim with several roads blocked by fallen trees. Emergency services worked through the night to clear roads.

Thousands of people were left without power and the ESB is working on re-connecting homes today.

We have a number of images of fallen trees. If you have a photo of trees down in your area, please send them to news@leitrimobserver.ie and we will put them on our website and Facebook page.