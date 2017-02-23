Wonderful photo of local publicans in 1970

In 1970, as guests of the brewers, 31 Publicans from the Shannonside area of Leitrim and Roscommon visited the Great Northern Brewery (Harp Lager) in Dundalk, home of Harp, Double Diamond and Macardles lagers. They are pictured with Sales Representatives on a tour of the Brewery.

Back, from left - Ging Duignan (Ging’s Shannon View Bar, Carrick), Willie Kenoy (Kenoys, Jamestown), Mick McLoughlin, (McLoughlins, Effernagh), Billy Lowe (John Lowes, Bridge St., Carrick), Ivan Notley (Top O’ The Hill, Annaduff), Harry Duignan (Duignans, Dromod), Mrs. Angela Faughnan (The Railway Bar, now The Copper Still, Dromod), Michael Gillespie (Guinness Representative), Joe Duignan (Duignans, Drumsna) and Colm Clarke (Guinness Representative).

4th Row - Tom Burke (Burkes Bar, Carrick), Tony Fallon (Fallons, now The Weir Lodge, Rooskey), Bill Cryan (Cryans Bar, Carrick), Tommie Smith (Smiths Bar, now Little Glancys, Carrick), Tony Armstrong (Armstrongs Bar, Carrick).

3rd Row - Kevin Hanley and Eugene Reilly (Hanley’s Bar, Rooskey), Joe Lowe (Lowes Bar, Carrick), Paddy McGoldrick (Paddys, Carrick), Eamonn Glancy (The Railway Bar, Cortober, Carrick), Dick Butler (Butlers, Jamestown).

2nd Row - Kitty Lawder (Kenoys, Jamestown), Agnes Lyons (The Dromod Bar, now Cox's Steakhouse), Mrs Pauline Grimes (Church’s Hotel, now The Barrel Store, Carrick), Val Reynolds (Reynolds, Rooskey), J. J. Burke (The Good Companions, beside Taylor's Main St., Carrick and now demolished), Pat Barrett (Dunnes Bar, Carrick).

Front row - Mrs. Elsie Taylor (Taylors, Drumsna), Ms. Gordon (The Haven, now The Oarsman, Carrick), Mrs. Margaret Mary Garvey (Garveys, now The Arch Bar, Jamestown), Mrs. Monica McLoughlin (The Three Flowers, Drumsna), Mrs. Jenny Garvey (Garveys, Drumsna) and Mary Reynolds (McHugh’s Pub, Main Street, Carrick).