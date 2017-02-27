The nation loved this Leitrim home on TV

Were you watching Dermot Bannon on Room to Improve on RTE1 last night?

The whole nation fell in love with the large spacious house Dermot showed off to this week's home improvers.

The views, the architecture and light left the the TV audience in awe of this fabulously different Leitrim home.

The house designed by Studio Red Architects, is located close to Lough Melvin.

Have a peak at some of the photos from this inspirational house.





Photos from www.studiored.ie