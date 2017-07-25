Beautiful pictures from Kodaline wedding in Lough Rynn

Kodaline drummer Vinny May officially tied the knot with fiancé Carina Elliott in the lavish Lough Rynn Castle at the weekend.



Following in the footsteps of Brian O'Discoll and Amy Huberman, the couple exchanged vows in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas in front of close friends and family before returning to Lough Rynn Castle for their reception.



Bride Carina looked stunning in a floor length lace detailed white dress while Vinny dressed to impress in a tailored black suit.

A host of well-known faces descended on Mohill for the reception. Vinny's bandmates Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast and Jason Boland were all part of the select guest list.