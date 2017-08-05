Stunning period-style listed property on the market in Ballinamore

Don't miss the opportunity to buy this gorgeous period residence in the picturesque town of Ballinamore.

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are the sole agents for Maryville House located at Cannaboe.

Built circa 1930's this spacious 6-bedroom property is in need of some modernisation but offers endless potential for any discerning buyer.

It is situated on one acre of private landscaped gardens only a short distance from all shops and services.

This ivy-clad property was previously used as a private residence with doctors surgery attached and accommodation comprises hallway, living room (with an open fireplace), dining room, study, office, sitting room, kitchen, utility, toilet, bathroom and 6 bedrooms (1 en-suite).

This is a unique opportunity to purchase a landmark property which boasts a number of features including a private site beside town centre, an AGA range, gated entrance with house alarm and intercom, 9ft ceilings and the option to purchase furnishings as part of the sale.

The property also boasts a detached garage.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the selling agent: Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore.

AMV: ON REQUEST

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents on (071) 964 5555.