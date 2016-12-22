Opening of Ballinamore Community Nursing & Primary Care Centre on December 19

A large crowd turned out for the official opening of Ballinamore's Community Nursing and Primary Care Centre on Monday, December 19.

Leitrim Person of the Year Hubert McHugh had the honour of opening the large modern facility located on the old Railway Line in the town of Ballinamore.

The 20 bed HSE nursing home and spacious primary care centre cost almost €6m to build.

The Primary Care Centre, which is co-located on the campus, contains GP clinic rooms, dentistry, nursing, physiotherapy and occupation therapy treatment rooms as well as multi functional rooms which can be used by Speech and Language Therapists, dietitians and others.

Frank Morrison from the HSE said the centre is part of “our bigger plan” for healthcare in Leitrim.

The Primary Care Centre opened in 2014, and the nursing facility opened from May last year. It has 18 private single rooms and one double room. A courtyard garden was provided for residents

Geraldine Malarkey said the nursing home had a “good outcome” from a recent HIQA inspection in October and the facility and staff “surpassed” some of the requirements.

Senator Frank Feighan who turned the sod on the site three and a half years ago wished the facility good luck.

Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year Hubert McHugh spoke about volunteering and the loneliness many elderly people feel at this time of year.

He said “talk costs nothing and helping others costs even less.”

He encouraged people over Winter to visit elderly people, ask them if they need anything and spend some time talking to them.

He said he hopes in an age of internet that the person to person touch is not lost.

He said the nursing home and Primary Care Centre is “much needed in this area.” And he noted the modern facility allows for independent living and gives people a “home away from home.” He paid tribute to the work of the nurses, carers and all the health care professionals.