Colton Motors to showcase all-new SEAT Ibiza

The eagerly anticipated all-new SEAT Ibiza will be showcased at Colton Motors, Lough Sheever Corporate Park, Mullingar from until Monday, June 12.

Colton Motors are one of the first dealers in the country to showcase the all-new SEAT Ibiza as part of this year’s highly anticipated SEAT Ibiza roadshow.

The new model Ibiza, recently awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award 2017 for product design, will arrive at SEAT dealers across Ireland this June in time for the 172 registration period. Colton Motors will also celebrate their 45 years in business at the same time.

The Ibiza, which was first launched in 1984, has become an icon of the SEAT brand in all markets. It ranks as SEAT’s top-selling model, with over 5.4 million units sold globally and over 30,000 sold in the Irish market.

Dealer Principal Martina Colton commented; “ The all-new SEAT Ibiza is arriving just in time for the 172 plate. We are really excited to be one of the first dealers in the country to showcase this new model. The all-new Ibiza will be in our showroom from Tuesday June 6th and we invite customers to come and get an exclusive look at the fifth generation Ibiza and its product advancements.”

The fifth generation of the SEAT Ibiza has been developed in Barcelona and is a decisive step forward in the future of SEAT. It shows key factors including practicality, intelligent technology and connectivity. The all-new Ibiza has Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless charger and GSM signal amplifier all available as options. The all-new Ibiza can also lay claim to having the largest boot of the segment.

In addition, the all-new Ibiza is 100% connected thanks to three options: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link demonstrating SEAT’s ambition to become a leader in in-car connectivity and in the development of new mobility solutions. The Ibiza also features Beats sound-system and an 8-inch touchscreen representing SEAT’s committment to infotainment. The all-new SEAT Ibiza is easily recognisable as a genuine SEAT design due to its Full LED triangular headlights.

The all-new SEAT Ibiza will be available in a choice of a 1.0 MPI 75 hp petrol engine and 1.0 and 1.5 TSI engines across 75hp, 95hp, 115hp and 150hp. In terms of diesel engines the Ibiza will be available in 1.6TDI 80hp and 95hp. The all-new SEAT Ibiza is available in four trim levels; S, SE, Xcellence and FR.

To find out more about the all-new SEAT Ibiza, call into Colton Motors or contact the team on (044) 939 7900 or see more at seat.ie/ibiza