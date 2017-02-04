GALLERY: Ladies open with Limerick victory

New manager Philip Brady saw his reign as Leitrim Ladies manager get off to a winning start when Leitrim proved too good for newly promoted Limerick in the first round of Lidl Ladies Division 3 campaign.

Dearbhaile Beirne captured the imagination with five goals against the Treaty side as Willie Donnellan was in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin to capture all the action.

Leitrim Ladies face a long journey to Ballykinlar next Sunday to take on Down in the second round.