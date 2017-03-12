GALLERY: Leitrim finish strong to see off Carlow

Injury time points from Emlyn Mulligan and Brendan Gallagher ensured victory for Leitrim in the fourth round of the Allianz League Division 4 on Sunday, March 5.

Two goals from Gary Plunkett put Brendan Guckian's team seven points clear with 15 minutes remaining but a ferocious Carlow fightback saw them draw level. But with the game in the melting pot, it was Leitrim who held their nerve to score a deserved win after an impressive if wasteful display.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the action, on and off the field, last Sunday.