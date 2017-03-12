GALLERY: Leitrim finish strong to see off Carlow
Injury time points from Emlyn Mulligan and Brendan Gallagher ensured victory for Leitrim in the fourth round of the Allianz League Division 4 on Sunday, March 5.
Two goals from Gary Plunkett put Brendan Guckian's team seven points clear with 15 minutes remaining but a ferocious Carlow fightback saw them draw level. But with the game in the melting pot, it was Leitrim who held their nerve to score a deserved win after an impressive if wasteful display.
Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the action, on and off the field, last Sunday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on