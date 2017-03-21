GALLERY: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher win Scor Club of the Year title

The County Finals took place on Saturday, March 10, in the Mayflower, Drumshanbo.

Navan O'Mahony’s Kathy Butler did an excellent job hosting the Senior table quiz final & Bean an Tí for the evening’s entertainment.

The Leitrim county finalists took to the stage to present their best polished performance to the judges from Cavan & Westmeath. Well done to all 10 clubs who took part. It was a lovely evening of music, song & dance.

It was great to see some familiar faces returning to Scór Liatroma aris. Maith sibh go leir. The quiz was held in the full table quiz format prior to the stage competition. Bornacoola emerged the winners after the 10 rounds were complete. They now represent Leitrim at the 32 county All-Ireland final on May 6, in the Waterfront in Belfast alongside the Stage competition.

Medals were presented to the winners by Chairperson of Leitrim County Board Chairman Terence O'Boyle.

Eilis McGourty from Glenfarne accepted the Cormac MacGiolla Shield for Club na Bliana on behalf of Assumpta Clancy (cultural officer Glenfarne). It was proudly presented to Eilis by Ailbhe McGill, Bornacoola.

Leitrim winners

Rince Foirne: Glencar/Manorhamilton

Solo Singing: Aisling Maxwell, Sean O'Heslins

Recitation: Aidan Dockery, Bornacoola

Ballad Group: St Mary's, Carrick

Léiriú: No Competitors

Instrumental Music: St Mary's Carrick

Set Dancing: Glencar/Manorhamilton

Rince Sean nOs: No Competitors



Scór na mBunscoileanna

Scór na mBunscoileanna dates are set for Friday March 31, in Cloone Community Centre & Saturday April 1, in the Mayflower Drumshanbo. Both nights starting at 6pm.

Reminder to schools to submit entries by March 20, indicating which night your school is taking part.

For clubs, it would be encouraged that Schools Scór be promoted by the county clubs for participation as this is where the talent and love of the music song & dance is nurtured.

It is a fantastic outlet and will help identify new people in your community that may not necessarily be involved in field games but may like to join the club and get involved in the area.