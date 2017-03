Leitrim Ladies suffered a four point defeat to Roscommon last Sunday in the fifth round of the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 campaign in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin, Ballinamore.

Roscommon's 3-10 to 3-6 win leaves Leitrim in danger of missing out on the League semi-finals and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the action.