The Elphin team from Roscommon who won the Leiriu at the Connacht Scor Finals in Tubbercurry. (Back, from left) John Reynolds, Annmarie Gunn, Michael Gunn, Connacht Scor Chairman Gerry McGovern. (Front) Margaret Regan, Vinnie Gleeson, Deirdre Parnell, Eric murray. Photo by Brian Duignan

Elphin’s Sylvia Regan is pictured with Claire Crossan and Connacht GAA Scor Chairman Gerry McGovern after winning the Sean Nos at the Connacht Scor Finals in Tubbercurry. Photo by Brian Duignan

The St. Mary’s Kiltoghert team who won the Instrumental Music event at the Connacht Scor Finals in Tubbercurry. (Back, from left) Brian Mostyn, Gerry McGovern (Connacht Scor Chairman), Brendan Bohan. (Front) Laura Crossan, Marian Brogan and Clare Bohan. Photo by Brian Duignan

Aidan Dockery of Bornacoola GAA Club is pictured with Aidan Brennan and Connacht GAA Scor Chairman Gerry McGovern after winning the Recitation at the Connacht Scor Finals in Tubbercurry. Photo by Brian Duignan

The Glencar/Manorhamilton team who won the Set Dancing at the Connacht Scor Finals in Tubbercurry. (Back, from left) Michael J. Rooney, Shane Conaire, Gerry McGovern (Connacht Scor Chairman), Aidan McLoughlin, Brendan Byrne. (Front) Claire McMorrow, Nicole Clancy, Bronagh Rooney & Amanda Sweeney. Photo by Brian Duignan

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s Aisling Maxwell is pictured with Aidan Brennan, Connacht GAA Scor Chairman Gerry McGovern and Claire Crossan (Leitrim Scor) after winning the Solo Singing at the Connacht Scor Finals in Tubbercurry. Photo by Brian Duignan

Damien Brennan presents a sponsorship cheque to Connacht GAA Scor Chairman Gerry McGovern and Aidan Brennan. Photo by Brian Duignan