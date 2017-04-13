Noel McManus 10Km

The Noel McManus Memorial 5k and 10K Run/Walk will take place on this Good Friday, April 14, at 12 noon in Lough Rynn, Mohill.

This is a chip timed race and is permitted by Athletics Ireland. For those who just want to come out and walk it with families or friends you can choose unchipped timing.

Registration is available online at Facebook/Noel McManus Memorial Run, or at Coretiming.ie or you can register on the day from 10am onwards. Registration will close at 11:30am on the day of the race with entry fees of €15 for chipped race or €10 for unchipped; U16s €5.

This event is organised by Mohill & District Athletics Club and this year, half the proceeds will go to Gortletteragh GAA.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the beautiful Lough Rynn Castle. Please come out and support this particularly enjoyable event.