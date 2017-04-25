GALLERY: Leitrim teams at the Go Games Provincial Days in association with Littlewoods Ireland

Four Leitrim teams took part in The Go Games Provincial Days in partnership with Littlewoods Ireland in Croke Park recently.

Young players from St. Brigid's, Glen Gaels, St. Mary's Kiltoghert and Allen Gaels got the chance to play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

7,000 children took part in mini versions of hurling and football blitzes at Croke Park over the course of two weeks in April. As part of the initiative Littlewoods Ireland will provide a Go Games jersey and boot bag to each child participating.

Speaking about the Go Games Provincial Days, Geoff Scully, Managing Director of Littlewoods Ireland said “Littlewoods Ireland are delighted to be partnering with the GAA to launch this year’s Go Games Provincial Days as part of our partnership with both the GAA and camogie associations.

"The fabric of the GAA is built around its unique place in the heart of every community in Ireland and the Go Games has been an incredibly powerful platform for encouraging young people to participate and enjoy Gaelic games around the country.

"We are very proud to be part of these special events in Croke Park and hope to bring some innovation through the introduction of the new Littlewoods Ireland Lounge which will offer a stylish place for parents and spectators to relax and enjoy the Go Games while showcasing some of what Littlewoods Ireland has to offer."