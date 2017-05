It was an historic day on Saturday, May 20, when Leitrim qualified for their first ever Lory Meagher Cup Final with a fantastic victory over Sligo in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan captured all the action and celebrations after Leitrim's 3-15 to 3-8 victory that sealed a place in the Final in Croke Park on Saturday, June 10, against Warwickshire.