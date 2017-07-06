Connacht glory for Carrick & Manorhamilton Areas

Leitrim claimed two titles at the Aldi Connacht Community Games Team Finals in Castlebar last Saturday, both coming in Gaelic football.

Manorhamilton Area won the U12 Girls title while Carrick-on-Shannon Area claimed the U10 crown and Drumshanbo Area were denied victory in the U10 Indoor Soccer after a penalty shoot-out.

Manorhamilton Area won the U12 Girls title as Leitrim’s recent dominance of the Ladies finals at Community Games level continued, replicating the success of Ballinamore two years ago and their own Manor area U14 side who won the national title last year.

The north Leitrim area, drawn from players from the Dromahair and Glencar/Manorhamilton clubs, won by the narrowest of margins, their six goals proving just enough to see them past Coolera Strandhill of Sligo by 6-3 to 4-8.

Carrick Area, made up of players from the St. Mary's, Leitrim Gaels and Annaduff clubs, overwhelmed Galway’s Oranmore Maree 3-14 to 0-13 in the semi-finals before scoring a narrow 1-7 to 1-6 victory over Breaffy of Mayo in the final, denying the home team victory and continuing Leitrim’s recent dominance of the event.

Drumshanbo beat Annaghdown of Galway 2-1 in the U10 Indoor Soccer semi-finals in Claremorris but lost to Kiltoom Cam from Roscommon the final after a penalty shootout.

The National Finals will be held in Abbotstown over the weekend of August 18-20.