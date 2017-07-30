Carrigallen see off Aughawillan to win Division 4 title

A goal from Daniel Hackett proved to be the crucial score as Carrigallen defeated Aughawillan 1-13 to 0-11 in the Swan Bar Division 4 Final in a sun-drenched Fenagh last Sunday morning.

In an incredibly close game where the scores were level on eight occasions and level at eight points apiece at the halftime interval, Hackett’s goal ten minutes from time proved to the decisive score and brought the title to Carrigallen.

The victorious Carrigallen team and scorers were: Darren Kenny, Dylan O'Connell, Anthony Kenny, David Reilly, David Percival, Aaron Beirne, Alex McFarlane (0-1), Darren Reilly, Brian O'Rourke, Sean McCabe (0-1), Eoin Ward, Padraig Doyle, Daniel Hackett (1-0), Eamon Dolan (0-2), Gerard Percival (0-9). Subs: Ciaran Kenny for David Reilly, Colm Kiernan for Padraig Doyle and Ciaran Kellegher for Ciaran Kenny