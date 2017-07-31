Melvin Gaels host first ever Leitrim Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others Blitz

Melvin Gaels Gaelic4Mothers and Others hosted the third annual Leitrim G4M+O Blitz on Sunday July 23, in Melvin Park Kinlough amidst glorious sunshine.

Teams from Kiltubrid, Mohill and Eastern Harps, Sligo participated in the event. A huge thank you to teams and coaches who travelled to North Leitrim.

We wish to thank Melvin Gaels senior players Stephen Mc Gurrin and Leo Ryan who took on the job of refereeing on the day.

A special word of appreciation to Eamon Lonergan who has given generously of his time and expertise to coach the Melvin Gaels team.

The blitz showcased that the skills of our national game can be learned at any stage of life.