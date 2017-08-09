All-Ireland qualifier Leitrim v Longford gallery

The Leitrim Ladies booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-final when they defeated Longford on Sunday last in Boyle.

An incredibly high scoring encounter saw Leitrim get the better of their neighbours on a scoreline of 7-7 to 2-20.

Leitrim will now face Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final on Sunday, August with the venue and throw-in time yet to be confirmed.

For a full report and reaction from Sunday's win over Longford see today's Leitrim Observer.