GALLERY: The best of the action from round three of the Senior Football Championship

Last weekend saw the 12 teams in the Connacht Gold Senior Championship contest the third round of games and there proved to be some interesting results.

Glencar/Manorhamilton were surprisingly beaten by Bornacoola (2-11, 0-13) in what was arguably the shock result of the competition to date.

Defending champions Aughawillan suffered their second defeat of their campaign when they were beaten by Ballinamore last Friday night in Cloone (3-11, 0-13).

With Declan Maxwell in superb form Drumreilly got the better of Annaduff in Ballinamore on Saturday afternoon (3-10, 2-10).

Kinlough's Melvin Gaels survived a scare when they faced Drumshanbo's Allen Gaels in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada last Saturday before triumphing (1-12, 1-7).